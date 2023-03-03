KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local family gives back through their hat and apparel company.

In 2018, BJ, Amanda and Finn Hillard lost their family member, Austin Knight, due to a car accident when he was just 18 years old.

Austin’s parents carried his legacy through the Austin Knight Foundation which aims to donate and support other local organizations and spread awareness of Austin’s story. They have donated to several organizations and have given back over $25,000 dollars in the past couple of years. They do all of this through the earnings of their business, Tristar Hats and Apparel.

They even ensured to give back to those who Austin supported himself.

Austin had been accepted into the Roane State Community College Emergency Medical Training Program. His parents donated $5,000 to Roane State to keep the program thriving.

He was known for his love for fishing, hunting and being immersed in wildlife. He often wore hats and his parents knew that was the best way to continue on his memory and story.

“When you purchase any products from us, 100 percent of the profits will then be awarded to different organizations across Tennessee,” says BJ and Amanda Hillard.”

For more information on the Austin Knight Foundation and Tristar Hats and Apparel, visit their website or give them a call at 865-202-4051.