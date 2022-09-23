ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – A family that plays together stays together.

The Martinez family has a footprint on the Anderson County School System. Holli Martinez is the cheerleading head coach and mom to two excelling athletes. Walker, senior quarterback, and Willow, co cheer captain cheerleader, have been on the field alongside their mom for every high school game.

Walker playing as the senior quarterback knows he is destined to play football in college. He has already received preferred walk-on positions at D1 schools, as well as SEC colleges. If he had the choice, this East Tennessee boy is hoping to play for the University of Tennessee.

Holli, a former UT cheerleader, has brought her skills to the Mavericks. The girls of the cheer team are always bringing the excitement and learn from the best. Willow says after college she is excited to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. While growing up alongside Walker and his athletic accomplishments, she believes sport’s reporting is her calling.

It is safe to say, Holli is unsure what she will do when her ”babies” leave for college.