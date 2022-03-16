KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fanatic Brewing is well known for creating customized and delicious beer year round, but now Fanatic Brewing offers The Fanbase, a tasting house where you can sample the beers brewed on-site.

From seasonal specialty brews to flagship ales, Fanatic Brewing has something that will appeal to all taste buds. With decades of experience as a brewmaster, owner and operator Marty Velas crafts one-of-a-kind beers that are sought after across the region. But Marty’s drive and ambition does not allow him to stop there. Having just launched the Fanatic Brewing tasting house lovingly dubbed “The Fanbase”, Fanatic Brewing is not just a place for amazing beer but a community space where like minded folks can come together for a drink and a great time.

If you are looking for a space to host an event of any kind, Fanatic Brewing offers a unique, central space that allows for groups to have fun and taste a variety of delicious brews. With upscale decor and an ambiance that calls back to a classic brew house, visitors can relax and come together over a cold glass of suds.

For more information or to book The Fanbase for you next event visit the Fanatic Brewing website.