KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Fanboy Expo kicks off in Knoxville and runs today through Sunday. Experience comic, television, and film nirvana with all of your favorite celebrity guests.

Whether you are into film, television, or comic books there is something for everyone at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo that runs from August 5th through the 7th at the Knoxville Convention Center. Meet some of your favorite celebrities such as Christopher Lloyd, Lee Majors, and the voice cast of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”. We chatted with actress Jennie Kwan who voiced the character “Suki” which you can view below. Jennie has a lot going on in her career and you can view her adventures by following her Instagram account @jennie_kwan

For more information or to reserve your tickets visit the Fanboy Expo website.