KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Each week, our camera crews are out at your high schools for Friday Frenzy. Why not show them what your school spirit is all about? Fans in the Stands presented by Patriot Homecare lets you show off your school spirit every week.

If you see a WATE 6 On Your Side camera at your high school football game, show out and make some noise to be featured next week.