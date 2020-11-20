Fantasy of Trees takes fan-favorite raffle virtual for 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announces Fantasy of Trees raffle is going virtual for 2020. Fantasy of Trees, a 35-year holiday tradition, is the hospital’s largest fundraiser. While the event cannot go on as usual this year, the fan favorite Raffle Tree will continue in a virtual format.

Starting Sunday, November 1, 2020, tickets can be purchased online for just $10. Each ticket offers a chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars from Walmart and The Home Depot. One lucky winner gets the grand prize from Walmart, which includes a fully decorated, seven-foot tree and gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. This prize package includes the season’s hottest electronics, children’s toys, appliances and much more, valued at more than $5,000.

Second prize is The Home Depot prize package which will appeal to any home improvement enthusiast. One winner will take home tools, accessories for outdoor entertaining, everything you need for lawn maintenance, and much more, worth thousands of dollars. Runners up will win one of four Walmart gift cards, valued at $250 each. Purchase your raffle tickets now at www.fantasyoftrees.org. All proceeds will help Children’s Hospital purchase life-saving medical equipment to continue to provide the very best medical care for children.

Ticket sales close November 29 at midnight. Winners will be announced on Monday, November 30. See official raffle ticket rules for complete details.