FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut Parks & Rec Department offers fun spring activities for all at their community center and parks.

Located off of 239 Jamestowne Blvd., the Farragut Community Center has a full list of ways to have fun for the whole family.

It offers opportunities for indoor sports including basketball, pickleball, volleyball and more.

There are also fun fitness classes aimed at different life stages.

If you are not looking to be as active, you can join in on free interest-based classes such as learning how to become an author, or even learning a new language.

The community center is also available for rentals such as kid’s birthday parties, events, and even corporate meetings. Click here to fill out an application towards your next event.

Visit their website for a full list of calendar events.