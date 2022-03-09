FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – A new business has just opened up in Farragut, and it promises to provides a good time for the young and young at heart.

Farragut Golf and Games, located at 164 West End Avenue, is described by co-owner Matthew Jones as a ‘carnival all year round with fun starting at the gate.’ The family fun center offers three 18-hole mini golf courses, an arcade, batting cages, event rooms and food.

If you would like to find out more about this fun new business, you can visit the Farragut Golf and Games Facebook page for more information.