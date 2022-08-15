FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your calendars’ out for this one.

The City of Farragut is always looking for ways to bring the community together and invite surrounding areas to join in.

Karen Tindal, tourism manager, says they are excited to always have something for everyone in the family. The 6th Annual Dog Daze Fest just wrapped up, bringing hundreds of dogs and dog lovers for a weekend of family fun.

The Lawn Chair Concert Series in an ongoing summer concert event that showcases local and national talent during a relaxing night. Their final concert will be held on Saturday, August 27 at the Founder’s Park on 317 N Campbell Station Rd. Local vendors and food trucks will be on sight for you to sit back, relax, and enjoy a tasty meal. Animals are also welcome to enjoy.

There is always something to see and do and Farragut might just be a getaway you never imagined. For a full list of summer fun, visit their website and follow Visit Farragut on Facebook and Instagram.