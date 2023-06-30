KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for something fun to do, Farragut will be hosting a parade for the Fourth of July holiday.

The 35th Annual Independence Day Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4th at 9:30 am. You can grab a lawn chair, pack a breakfast and claim a spot along Kingston Pike since early road closures begin at 8:30 am.

The parade will also feature floats, color guards, bands, horses, and antique cars.

This year’s grand marshal for the parade is TN Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and long-time Farragut head football Coach Eddie Courtney. Coach Courtney is a graduate of Fulton high school and came to Farragut to start his coaching career under Ken Sparks in 1978. Coach likes to summarize his life with five words: Faith, Family, Football, Fulton, and Farragut.

