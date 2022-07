KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pose for a good cause.

PJ Parkinson’s and Marc Nelson Denim are partnering up once again for a night full of fashion, fun, and outreach.

On Friday, August 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. those invited to this event will be able to enjoy a runway show with a little competition.

The non-profit and local fashion designer have teamed up before and are excited to bring this night to those who are passionate to help and spread awareness of Parkinson’s disease.