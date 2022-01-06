KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fast Pace Health Urgent Care now offers orthopedic services.

You can now receive nonsurgical care for any type of acute or chronic musculoskeletal complaint. Services range from casting, splinting and bracing fractured or sprained bones, as well as offer injections of corticosteroid, and other orthopedic anti-inflammatory steroids.

These services are only avaiable at select locations including Oak Ridge, Newport, Morristown, Jefferson City.

They are looking to expand these services to other locations in the region soon.

For more information and to find the nearest Fast Pace Urgent Care, visit their website.