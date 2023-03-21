KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Faster internet is now just one click away.

Recent studies have show that the average person will spend up to 6 hours on the internet a day. Where would be in the world without the ability to stream, post, like, tweet and so much more?

The Knoxville Utilities Board has been connecting the community with their electric, water and now, internet needs.

KUB Fiber is currently available to about 18,000 homes and businesses in their service territory. Click here to find out if you are eligible.

Customers can get one gigabit per second of upload and download speeds for 65 dollars a month. They also offer speeds up to 10 gigabits per seconds for gamers and those who work from home.

The effects of Covid-19 raised the percentage of people working in their homes from 4.7 percent, to 61 percent in May 2020, with many of them choosing to work remote indefinitely.

KUB is a proud sponsor of the Knoxville Marathon and will be onsite at their Hydration Station throughout the 5K course. You can stop by their booth and learn all about their newly added KUB Fiber and get signed up.