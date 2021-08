KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new daiquiri bar in town is bringing a little taste of the Big Easy to East Tennessee.

Located on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville, Fat Tuesday offers patrons a dozen frozen daiquiri flavors, food, and a vibrant atmosphere. The bar is open everyday, and they have to-go cups with a purchase off the food menu. For more information, you can head to the Fat Tuesday Facebook page.