Father's Day gift guide with our friends from Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The shopping count down clock is offically underway for those last minute Father's Day gifts. So if you still need a little help in that department, our friend Angela Harness from Tanger Outlets in Sevierville joins us with a look at some great gifts you can find to fit any budget.
Local News
-
- Police: Four family members found shot to death inside Iowa home
- First Tennessee and Capital banks to be First Horizon Bank
- Squirrel causes outage in North Athens
- Bonnaroo 2019: A gallery of photos from Day 3
- Sunday morning crash on Sutherland Ave. leaves one seriously injured
- 10th Annual Channon & Chris Memorial Ride honors murder victims
- Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
National News
-
- LAPD investigates officer's actions in Costco shooting
- GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides
- Progressive climate policy poised to pass in Oregon
- Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
- Trial set for Navy SEAL in Islamic State prisoner's killing
- Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks
- LAPD investigates officer's actions in Costco shooting