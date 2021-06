KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Abuse of the elderly had remained a private matter hidden from public view until the last 20 years or so.

There are now laws in Tennessee that protect older citizens from neglect, as well as physical, sexual and psychological abuse. There are also programs in place in Tennessee to protect the elderly; however, the problem of elder abuse will likely not go away until people understand the extent of the problem, the risk factors involved and what can be done to prevent abuse.