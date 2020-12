NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The dives inside of the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center have decked the halls and are serving up Christmas cheer!

Some of the resort’s favorite restaurants have transformed into holiday hot spots where families can enjoy delicious meals and holiday treats.

Make sure to stop by ‘Frosty’s,’ also known as Findley’s, the Gingerbread Decorating Corner and don’t miss The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas in Tennessee.