HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — The film industry is growing here in East Tennessee and now you can catch one of its latest productions on the big screen.

Pickleball Princess, filmed in Crossville, will be premiering on Friday, August 4. The movie will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Princess Theater in Harriman, TN. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or at the door.

Several members of the cast and crew will be ready to meet you before and after the showing.

The filmmakers, cast, and crew of the movie are excited to showcase a film about a popular and growing sport.

For those unable to attend the premiere, DVDs can be purchased through their website.