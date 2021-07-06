Feel fabulous this summer with Eleven 88 Boutique

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said its "Operation Dry Water" on Tennessee waterways netted more than 20 boating under the influence arrests over the July Fourth weekend. They also responded to several boating incidents.

TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron said Tuesday there were no fatal incidents, but officers did respond to six serious injury incidents as well as seven property damage incidents. A total of 21 BUI arrests were made.