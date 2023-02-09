GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re trying to feel the love, the Gatlinburg Skylift Park is setting the mood. The entire attraction is decorated to fit the theme of love. At night, the SkyBridge becomes a 300 foot long ‘Tunnel of Love’ decorated with thousands of twinkling red and white lights and pairs of glowing red hearts.

Around the park there are more lights and decorated places perfect for photos with loved ones. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is also a romantic destination for proposals. They have witnessed hundreds of proposals at the park, especially around Valentine’s Day. To add to the amazing moment, they encourage couples to post their proposal photos on social and tag them so they can share it as well.

There’s more love to go around at the park. The entire month of February, the park is hosting a “Share the Love” Giveaway. Guests who pre-purchase SkyPass tickets online between February 8 – 28 will be entered to win prizes. There will be 3 weekly drawings on each Friday in February for $50 VISA Gift card. Winners will be chosen at random for all the drawings.

Additionally, all SkyPass holders in February will have a chance to win a Grand Prize Package on February 28. The package includes:

Four adult tickets to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

$100 SkyLift Park Gift Card for use while visiting the mountain.

When you pre-purchase a SkyPass, guests can skip the ticket line and have unlimited access to the Park on the day of visit.

During the winter season, the park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and to pre-purchase tickets, visit Gatlinburg Skylift Park’s website.