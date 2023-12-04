KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is normal to feel a little extra blue during the holiday season, and The Middle Path knows there are many factors that go into shaping our mental health. For teens, this can be a reality as they face stress and transitions.

The Middle Path specializes in teaching DBT skills to those finding themselves unable to get out from under these difficult emotions. They have six different locations and offer DBT groups for adolescents ages 12 and up and adults, both virtually and in person.

For more information, just visit their website.