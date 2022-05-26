MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Every year on May 25 is when we recognize one of America’s oldest dance forms.

National Tap Dance Day was first observed back in 1989. Tap dance incorporates the sound of the tap shoes hitting the floor to make percussive noises. To celebrate this national holiday, storyteller Allante Walker spent some time practicing his time steps and maxi fords at the Van Metre School of Dance studio in Maryville with tap instructor Chloe Melton.

Van Metre School of Dance is located at 215 W. Broadway Avenue in Maryville. In addition to tap dance, they also offer ballet, hip hop, jazz, musical theatre and more. If you would like to take tap classes with Chloe or another dance class, you can head to the Van Metre School of Dance website for more information.