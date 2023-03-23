KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready for a Purr-fect weekend.

The Tennessee Valley Cat Fancier Show will be be held at the Jacob Building at Chilhowie Park on March 25-26.

This is event is family friendly with multiple competitions, nationally recognized vendors, and more. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids at the door.

This event is put on by the Tennessee Valley Cat Fanicer which is a non-profit associated with the CFA (Cat Fancier Association). There will be 10 onsite judges who will be scoring cats based on performance, appearance, agility and more.

If you are looking to purchase cat trees, toys, clothing and accessories, vendors will be traveling near and far to show off their products your cat will love.

Food and beverages will be onsite for purchase, including beer and wine.

If you are not a cat owner, don’t worry, there is still an opportunity to become one at the event. Local rescues will be onsite with their adoptable feline friends to answer any of your questions and help you find a forever mate.

Local East Tennessean, Vivian Baylor and her cat, Cory, are no shy to the competition world. She will be entering Cory in several competitions this weekend. With several national and state titles, Cory is ready to blow the competition out of the water again this year.

Baylor will also be entering three other cats including Cinnamon, Polaris and Cobe.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.