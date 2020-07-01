Feline fun at Knoxville’s only cat cafe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s first-ever cat cafe is making strides in a world full of feline fun.

Co-owners of Scruffy’s Cafe, Talisa Cantrell and Emily Deas, truly say this is their calling, as they provide a safe space to foster cats and healing for humans through these feline friends.

Since its opening, Scruffy’s Cafe has provided 21 kittens and cats, fur-ever homes, and they hope to continue to place their rescue mission above all else, allowing these animals to change their status from “foster” to “pet.”

The cafe is open Tuesday – Friday, from 11 am to 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm. Bookings are required, so schedule an appointment with these furry felines, today!

