KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A free day out for you and your pet is gearing up to bring fun, food, and entertainment.

The 6th Annual Dog Daze Festival returns Friday, August 12 and will run until Sunday, August 14 in the Village Green Shopping Center parking lot. The main attraction at the event is the aquatic K-9 competition where dogs are eligible to race down a long above ground pool to the finish line. Competition lovers will enjoy this event while dogs will be judged within three different categories: height, speed, and resistance.

Competitors and their owners are coming from various states including Florida and Ohio. Winning dogs will be qualified to compete in the International Dock Dogs competition.

Competition registration has been closed, however, you can still bring your animal to take a dive into the water.

Although the competition is the main event, there is still so much to see and do. Local vendors and food trucks will be on-site to provide you and your pup with all you can imagine. There will also be local resources to ensure your dog is well taken care of. Embassy Veterinarian Clinic will be available for free one-on-one discussions and evaluations of your animal.

Living East Tennessee will be broadcasting live during all the fun this Friday, August 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Farragut Business website.