KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back in Knox County, with the official kickoff celebration at the Cove at Concord Park.

It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly (leash required) event starting on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and will run through Dec. 31. Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be there when the festival begins to welcome guest and pass out candy “Kanes.”

It’s free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa Claus will make occasional visits from the North Pole on Fridays and Saturdays and a few other dates to collect letters, tell North Pole tales and help with Christmas crafts. This year will also feature train rides each Monday during the festival.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to The Love Kitchen while getting to enjoy the display of thousands of lights, the warmth of fire pits and everything else the festival has to offer.

The festival will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.