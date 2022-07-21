KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming event is highlighting what it means to be an Smoky Mountain native.

The 3rd Annual Greenbrier Mountain Festival will be coming back this weekend, Friday, July 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church. The event is free to the public. Craft and food vendors will be selling their items.

Pastor, Dustin Shultz, says the festival is put on by the church to bring the community together, celebrate local businesses, and give back to those in need. Live bluegrass music and hundreds of vendors will transform you back to the early 1700s.

Kids will also be able to get the full experience with a craft corner and kid’s camp on-site.

For more information on the event and a list of activities, visit the Hills Creek Baptist Church website.