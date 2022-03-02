KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A day with the most light is being used to fight the darkness of an uncurbable disease many become affected by every day.

On Tuesday, June 21st, people from all over the world are taking part in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Everyone is encouraged to participate by fundraising through any activity in which you enjoy.

Rebecca Williams, the Tennessee manager for the Longest Day Initiative, came in to speak about Tennessee’s involvement in a world-wide event.

The Solstice Starz campaign will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and there are many ways to ensure you are doing your part.

The Longest Day website offers a list of various activities that can help raise money and awareness to this mission.

WATE Six on Your Side Meteorologist, Ken Weathers is also taking part in this campaign.

Weathers has a strong connection to the disease after losing his mother and grandmother to Alzheimer’s.

He is participating in the Longest Day by raising his own funds for this mission. His goal is $6,000.

To learn more about Ken’s campaign, to support him, or to donate, visit this link.