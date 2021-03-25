Filling empty seats and empty bellies with the Knoxville Ice Bears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 3,500 seats inside of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum sit unfilled every single week due to social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but XHUNGER, A Scarecrow Foundation Initiative, decided to make these “empty seats, fill empty bellies.”

Now through the end of the Knoxville Ice Bears season, patrons can purchase an “empty seat” through the Chilly Bear Fan Package! This package includes a $45 donation that will provide patrons with an arena seat sign with an individual, family, or company name, along with a commemorative t-shirt that shares how this donation helped feed an East Tennessee family.

This package will be available now through the end of the season. Support more than 20 different food pantries in East Tennessee through the XHUNGER Foundation with this donation. The goal of XHUNGER is to have all 3,500 empty seats full by the end of the season.