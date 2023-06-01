KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming event is bringing all established and aspiring filmmakers together for one night.

On Saturday, June 3 at 11:00 am the Tennessee Film CommUNITY will be hosting its first-ever Film Expo and Media Market. The event will take place at Pellissippi State Community College in Hardin Valley.

Notable names in the film industry will be in attendance including William L. Whitacre, entertainment attorney for The Blair Witch Project, Director Laura Anne Gray of Excelsior Studios; Talent Trek Agency Owners/Agents Juanell Walker and Charlotte Dennison, Lynda Evjen President of Nashville’s Women in Film and TV, and more.

The day will also feature a media equipment market where you can buy, sell, and trade your lighting, sound, accessories, and more.

If your child is also looking to break into the business, they will also be holding an open talent search for kids ages 5-12.

There will also be onsite makeup artist competitions for beginners and professionals.

The Tennessee Film CommUNITY is ringing in its 10th anniversary this year and says they are always trying to find new ways to bring the film industry to the region.

“We wanted to expand the opportunities for all East Tennesseans to learn more about how to participate in our growing film business by offering expanded education and networking,” says founder, Tony Caudill.

For more information on the event and to get involved, visit their website.