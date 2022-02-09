KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A resource helping many is just one call away.

United Way of Greater Knoxville has been serving the East Tennessee community for more than 50 years. They operate by bringing people together with non-profits to create lasting volunteer work and relationships.

On Feb. 11 United Way is hosting their 2-1-1 Day, helping spread the word about a local resource that can help many. Dial 2-1-1 is a non-emergent, toll-free number that is used for financial relief for all circumstances. Services they offer aid in include financial aid for housing, student loans, Covid-19 relief, and much more.

This is a huge resource for the East Tennessee community and United Way is hoping many will take advantage it.

Calls can be anonymous and private.

For more information on this amazing resource as well as other helpful tools United way, visit their website.