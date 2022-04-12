KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have ever dreamed of working in law enforcement the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has many opportunities available.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office protects the community from a variety of dangers including something becoming more common with every passing day, scams. Sheriff Tom Spangler joined us to warn of current scam attempts including fake checks that are used to obtain banking information.

The Sheriff’s Office does important work such as this for the community everyday. At the Knox County Sheriff’s Office the team they have built over the decades are more than just colleagues, they are family and right now they are hiring. From administrative positions to prison personnel, there are a variety of opportunities available some of which require no previous experience.

For more information or to see available positions visit the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s website.