KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you are starting college or needing to finish your degree, Remington College has many programs to help.

Located off Maynardville Pike in Halls, Remington College has various programs and pathways for any student of any age.

Jon Daniels, Director of Campus Administration Knoxville and Online, came in to speak about the many ways they cater to you.

Classes are on a month by month bases which allow each student to be on a fast-track education.

From HVAC programs to Criminal Justice, there is something for everyone. Currently, their patent care Technician program has just lowered its’ tuition and is the perfect program for anyone looking to get into the medical profession.

Online classes are also avaialble and a popular choice for many.

For more information on how Remington College can help you, or to speak to an advisor, visit their website.