KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Adventure Collective is offering a unique way to relax on the water.

Throughout the summer season, Knoxville Adventure Collective hosts a number of stand-up paddleboard (SUP) yoga sessions. The hour-long SUP yoga sessions, which take place on the Tennessee River, is a guided experience where people will learn the basics of paddle boarding and do various poses and exercises led by an instructor. No SUP experience is necessary to sign up for a session, but you should come prepared to have fun and connect with your mind, body and the nature around you.

“It’s gratifying to see people finding something inside of themselves that they didn’t know they had. It fills my cup to give what yoga has done for me personally to other people, and to let them find something in themselves that changes their life,” said yoga instructor Zak Stinnett. He continued, “Sometimes we push our boundaries and make new space for ourselves. Dare yourself to do something new. Have fun with [SUP yoga] and have fun with life.”

If you would like to explore SUP yoga or other active outdoor activities, you can head to the Knoxville Adventure Collective website for more information.