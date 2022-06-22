OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Historic hotel now houses assisted senior living.

The Alexander Guest House offers a rich history while dedicating their time to senior citizens looking for comfort and unique care.

They offer a wide range of services to ensure your loved ones need’s are being met. From wellness programs to onsite medical care, your loved one’s health will be a number one priority.

This premier senior living facility was built in 1943 to house many during the construction of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Since being renovated in 2015, the Alexander House offers a one-of-a-kind experience to seniors needing stability, safety, and care for years to come.

For more information and availably rates, visit their website or call (865) 302-5902.