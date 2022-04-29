KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The New Harvest Market takes places every Thursday at New Harvest Park. This event is brought to you by Nourish Knoxville and includes a variety of community programs.

Nourish Knoxville organizes a variety of farmers and craft markets across Knoxville as a way of bringing fresh goods to the masses and connecting the hard-working farm community directly with their consumers. But these markets are also an opportunity to participate in a number of programs offered by Nourish Knoxville such as their Double Dollars programs to assist low-income families, or their walking or children’s programs. Because at Nourish Knoxville, their mission is to make Knoxville a little better every day.

For more information visit the Nourish Knoxville website.