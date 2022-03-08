KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When battling cancer, whether for yourself or someone that you care about, one can feel isolated. The Cancer Support Community is here to give assistance and to show that you are never alone.

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee primarily works to help those who may be battling cancer to find a network that will help them process and overcome the disease. But the assistance that the Cancer Support Community offers doesn’t stop there, they also offers classes and services for family members of those going through this difficult time. Classes range across a variety of different topics, all of which are geared towards helping those battling cancer or their loved ones.

The services offered by the Cancer Support Community are led by professionals and are free to the community. If you feel as though you could use some assistance do not hesitate to reach out to this incredibly dedicated and supportive team.

For more information on services offered or to get involved with this great organization please visit the Cancer Support Community website.