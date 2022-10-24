KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Find answers and start feeling better today.

Novis Health of Knoxville is a functional healthcare facility that caters to chronic and hard to manage illnesses.

They focus on the patient as a whole and cater to long-term solutions for a better quality of life. Terry Smiley, a member and former patient, says she has experienced nothing but positive outcomes ever since going to Novis Health. After struggling with sinus problems, allergies, and even thyroid problems, she finally discovered that functional medicine was the solution.

Lead Head Coach, Jill Hahn, says holistic care is often dismissed, but has been proven to be a saving grace for many.

Novis Health caters to conditions such as Diabetes, GI and digestive health problems, and Thyroid diseases.

