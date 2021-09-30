KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Volunteer East Tennessee serves the nine county region of Anderson, Blount, Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Roane, Sevier and Union Counties with the goal of promoting ways to serve and improve the communities of East Tennessee.

Several opportunities are available for volunteering in October, including:

Family Friendly + Great for Groups

4th Annual Veterans Heritage Ridge Run

Perfect outdoor volunteer opportunity for a great cause! The 4th Annual Veterans’ Ridge Run is a fundraiser for the construction, upkeep, and support of Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park. Volunteers are needed to support the day’s event: assisting with registration, water distribution, and even lead walkers on a one-mile loop.Date: Saturday, October 16Students 17 and under can volunteer with the participation of a responsible adult or guardian.Link to need: https://volunteeretn.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=619666

Retirees, Empty Nesters, or Adult Students

Afternoon Enrichment Volunteers SHADES of Development

After school volunteers to support activities at 10 different elementary schools across Knox County with children after school including reading, STEM activities, Creative Arts activities, fitness activities, and homework help.

Dates: flexible; time is 2:00 – 6:00PMMust be at least 18 years old.Link to need: https://volunteeretn.galaxydigital.com/need/index?agency_id=114160

Halloween Volunteering!Muse After Dark: Costumes and Cocktails Event VolunteerIf volunteering in your Halloween costume sounds like the perfect night out – this is for you. A FUN and SPOOKY outdoor evening fundraiser on October 28, to raise money for the Muse For All scholarship programs. Includes event setup, decorating, staging contest prizes, and more.

Date: Thursday, October 28Volunteers must be 21 or olderLink to Need: https://volunteeretn.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=623729

Find more opportunities at volunteeretn.org.