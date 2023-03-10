KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 10th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show to be held this upcoming weekend on March 11-12. With all of the vendors that will be in attendance, there will be a lot to explore inside the Knoxville Expo Center. LETN has already shared some of the vendors that will be in attendance, but here are a few others.

Crop Copters offer a first of its kind aerial spraying and seeding application utilizing pin point accuracy for farms, golf courses, residential and commercial properties from herbicide and pesticide treatments to turf overseeding and fire ant elimination. They also have drones that will give local businesses a unique way to advertise. Find out more on their website.

Hard Cover Spas offer hot tubs that are durable and easy to open. They offer a lifetime warranty on the tub and lid, plus there’s a local delivery team that will get you the tub of your dreams in no time. Learn about their eco spas here.

TN Box Beams make beams, mantels and floating shelves. Their beams have no seams so they look like solid timbers. Their mantels are hollow and include the installation hardware so they are easy to install. The mantels use an end grain end caps so they have a solid timber look without the challenges that come with it. Check out all they have to offer here.

For more on the Spring Home & Garden Show, visit their website.





