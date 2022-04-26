KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Enjoying life is just one read away.

Gregory Dickhow, the founder and senior pastor of Life Changers International Church, is opening up about his personal struggles with mental health and helping you find aid in your own journey.

His new book, Soul Cure: How to Heal Your Pain and Discover Your Purpose, takes readers through the realization that happiness all starts within.

He advocates for the reader while also keeping faith at the forefront throughout his book.

For more information and to buy his book, visit his website.