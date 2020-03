KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- If you already have spring fever and are itching to get your hands dirty, there's a great event coming up where you can volunteer your time and help keep our state park's clean! It's time for the Annual Weed Wrangle! Park Ranger Jason Chadwell tells us more about the event and why it's so important not only to our local parks, but also for land across the state.