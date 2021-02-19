Find ‘Story Fun on the Run’ at the Knox County Public Library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for something fun and educational to keep the kids busy and learning at home? Story Fun on the Run at the Knox County Library is a craft and book kit developed as a way to allow children and their families to have a storytime experience at home while we are unable to provide in-person storytimes at library locations.

The kits are developed for preschool-age children around a broad theme and consist of two picture books and materials for a craft to do at home related to the theme. Patrons must have a Knox County Public Library card to check out the books included in the kit. Completing the craft might also require basic supplies such as scissors or glue.