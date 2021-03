KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - While no one could have predicted how Dollywood’s 35th anniversary season would begin in 2020, a strong finish to the year—coupled with extremely positive guest reviews of the overall park experience—means employees are gearing up for a busy 2021 season.

As one would expect from Dolly Parton’s theme park, entertainment plays a crucial role in what guests will enjoy during the park’s 36th season. New during this year’s Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health (April 23-June 7), the Melodies of Spring concert series features contemporary Christian artists, Southern gospel groups and other fresh and inspiring acts all appearing inside DP’s Celebrity Theater. Among the artists currently scheduled are Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band, Triumphant Quartet and many more.