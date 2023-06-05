KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lan Nguyen, founder and owner of Lann Designs, wanted to create bags and accessories made with skillful attention to quality. With each piece being hand cut and sewn in limited qualities, Nguyen ensures that her items are accessible for all independent, traveling, and active women and men.

Nguyen is featured in the Maker City’s Father’s Day Gift Guide and also in The Maker City Directory. The Maker City Father’s Day Gift Guide includes 18 local makers.

The leather connoisseur says that her love for creating hand-crafted pieces began as a child. Her mother, who worked as a professional seamstress, taught her everything from hand sewing to machine sewing. Nguyen started making handbags in college after she was inspired by designer bags that came with a hefty price tag.

Over the years, the maker has cultivated a style that is minimal, yet functional. Her handbag and accessories are made in small batches here in Knoxville. Nguyen sources whole hides and then cut her own patterns to sew on an industrial sewing machine.

A curated collection can be found locally at Jack’s, which has two locations: downtown on the 100 block of Gay Street and Central Avenue. Coming soon, her items will be at Bearden Beauty.

The Maker City helps support local makers in Knoxville. The community of makers, artists, creatives, and small-scale manufacturers is led by the Mayor’s Maker Council. With their help, the Maker City facilitates collaborative partnerships, programming, and opportunities in an effort to create a sustainable creative community.

To shop Lann Designs’ bags and accessories, check out their website.