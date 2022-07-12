LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Mondays just got a little more exciting in Loudon County.

Every Monday from now until early January, you can head over to the Loco Drive-In Movie Theater for the Monday Market. Vendors at the new flea market sell food, arts and craft, household items, jewelry, collectibles, and much more. If you are looking to become a vendor at the Monday Market, it only costs 10 dollars for a 10×10 space.

The drive-in theatre where the Monday Market takes place is located at 455 Centre Park Drive in Loudon. You can head to the Loco Monday Market website or Facebook page for more information.