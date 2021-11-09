KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re struggling with gift ideas for the holidays, Knoxville’s Maker City is bringing back the Holiday Marketplace.

Through November and December, The Maker City hosts a Holiday Gift Guide and Holiday Monday Marketplace – the Gift Guide for browsing and the Marketplace for bidding. Each Monday on the Maker City’s Instagram account, five items chosen out from area makers will be featured in an interactive weekly online auction, where shoppers bid over a 12-hour period for that chosen item. — and 100% of the winning bid goes to the maker.

Diahn Ott is a potter, painter and member of The Maker City. She runs Diahn Ott Studio, and stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to show off some of her work.

Learn more about the Maker City and the Holiday Marketplace at themakercity.org.