Find ways to give back to the community with Volunteer East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Throughout the pandemic, we have been inspired by people continuing to do good in their communities. If you, too, have been inspired to start giving back Volunteer East Tennessee has several opportunities for you and your family.

Family Friendly Volunteer at KARM Stores

Volunteer at one of 20+ KARM Store locations in the region. A volunteer experience at KARM Stores includes a meaningful project that directly impacts the guests at Knox Area Rescue Ministries. See how donations are redeemed for dollars and volunteers’ efforts are key to meeting the needs of the poor and homeless.

Date: Flexible dates and shifts

Volunteers as young as 16 (unsupervised); younger volunteers are welcome if accompanied by an adult

Perfect for students that may need hours for school

Retirees or Empty Nesters

Volunteer to be a Companion to Hospice Patients. Patient Volunteers provide companionship to patients, including reading, listening to music, or even playing bingo with a patient. Often patients do not have many visitors and enjoy having additional company and home patients, volunteers provide respite for caregivers so they can go shopping, pick up medicines, or just have a meal with a friend.

NOTE: Volunteers do not do any hands-on care (no moving patient from a bed to a chair, taking to the bathroom, etc.).

Date: FlexibleVolunteers need to be at least 18 years old; background testing is required

Great for Groups

Help Build a Solar Powered Home with SEEED (Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development). Help make homeownership attainable for a local low-income family. by volunteering to help install roof trusses and complete other light construction work. Be a part of SEEED’s first-ever solar home in the Lonsdale community – one of the most impoverished areas of Knoxville. No experience is required. On-site training provided.

NOTE: PPE is required (hard hat, safety vest, eye protection, and safety boots) and must be provided by the volunteer.

Date: Friday, August 27Time: 9:00AM – 1:00PM

Volunteers need to be 18 years old