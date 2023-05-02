KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the spring season, from April through June, there are so many wonderful volunteer opportunities. If you’re into music, art, sports, culture or simply having fun, the options are endless.

Volunteer East Tennessee has created a helpful 2023 Spring Festival and Event Guide. The guide is designed to make it easier than ever to find opportunities that perfectly match your interests and schedule. With just a quick glance, you’ll find opportunities to volunteer with those who share your passions and interests.

A few upcoming events that still need volunteers include the Southern Skies Festival (presented by Dogwood Arts), happening May 19th -21st. Plus, Beardsley Farms is also looking for volunteers. This is a family-friendly event, that will include weeding, planting, and more!

Also, there are opportunities to help out doing Product Recovery with Second Harvest throughout the month of May.

So don’t wait any longer – get your hands on the 2023 Festival & Event Guide today and let the volunteering begin!

To learn more about the 2023 Spring Festival and Event Guide, and all the unique volunteer opportunities, check out their website.