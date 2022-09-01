KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Lefty’s Barbershop you can expect a great cut from amazing stylists that will not break the bank. Experience the difference at Lefty’s.

Lefty’s is an unassuming barbershop that welcomes all walks of life to come in, take a seat, and relax. With a vibrant atmosphere and friendly stylists Lefty’s offers haircuts that will leave you feeling confident and ready to take on the world and straight razor shaves that will give you a chance to unwind. Owner Matty takes a lot of pride in his team and what they offer to the community, making their space a reflection of what they believe can be, a gathering place for people to refresh and come together.

To book your next appointment visit the Lefty’s Barbershop Booksy Page.